Providing students with local work experience

Yosef Erasmus always knew he wanted to work in the engineering field. But when he began exploring four-year degree programs, he was frustrated by the lack of hands-on learning opportunities.

That all changed when he discovered Pellissippi State Community College’s Earn and Learn program — an innovative pathway that blends classroom instruction with real-world, paid work experiences.

“I heard about this program through Pellissippi, where I’d be learning engineering fundamentals while getting to apply them in the field,” Erasmus said. “The chance to work with my hands and see how these concepts play out in real life — plus getting paid for it — was exactly what I needed.”

Today, Erasmus is thriving as one of three students in the Earn and Learn’s electrical engineering technology initiative and one of two placed with Arconic Tennessee Operations. Over the past semester, he’s been immersed in projects alongside seasoned Arconic electricians, running electric lines, testing fire alarms and touring the high-voltage yard that powers the entire plant.

Sharpening their skills

The Earn and Learn initiative is more than just a classroom-to-career bridge — it’s a launchpad for students eager to jump into industry with confidence and skills. Students currently in electrical engineering and water quality technology areas are reaping the benefits.

Student Yosef Erasmus with Jon Gilbert, work-based learning manager at Pellissippi State Community College. (PSCC)

Under the Earn and Learn model, students balance two days of intensive classroom instruction with up to 25 hours a week of hands-on work in their chosen field. Industry partners like Arconic, DENSO, Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB), Northeast Knox Utility District, South Blount County Utility District and West Knox Utility District are equipping students with invaluable skills while creating a direct pipeline to a skilled, ready-to-work talent pool.

“Employers are seeing the value firsthand,” said Pellissippi’s Work-Based Learning Manager Jon Gilbert. “They’re investing in students right out of high school, shaping them into future employees who are already familiar with their systems and culture.”

A benefit to businesses

For companies like KUB, the Earn and Learn program is a win-win. Business Analyst Dannon Dallmann has been instrumental in tailoring unique experiences for students.

“We really feel like it’s an opportunity for us to give back to students,” she said. “So, while they do have some administrative tasks, we’re not trying to make them just work for their paycheck. It’s more about giving them an experience, and it’s rewarding to us to see people who are really interested and excited about working this hard.”

Arconic’s central services maintenance superintendent, Jay Easter, agrees. He believes the partnership eases his company’s introduction to those entering the workforce in electrical and mechanical trades.

“We’re looking to educate,” Easter said. “And what we’re giving students is an opportunity to see hands-on what happens when you get out here in the field, in a large industrial environment.”

Expanding opportunities

Pellissippi State will expand Earn and Learn even further, aiming to add 12 more students across existing programs and creating partnerships with three new companies. Civil and construction engineering partnerships are also in development, offering even more diverse opportunities for the upcoming academic year.

For Mackenzie Watson, Earn and Learn has been a game-changer. After traveling to Zambia and witnessing the effects of poor water quality, she knew she wanted a career that could make a real difference. Through her placement with KUB, Watson has been able to dive deep into wastewater microbiology and the intricacies of water distribution.

She appreciates that she’s been able to “choose (her) own adventure,” Watson said. “It gives me the opportunity to shadow where I want, to learn what I want and ask all the questions I have. I’m confident that it’s setting me up for success … and I have this team of people who are supporting me and encouraging me and my education and career goals.”