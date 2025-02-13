McMahon: Workforce Pell and more CTE

At her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon said that she continues to support a wider array of postsecondary education and training pathways and reiterated her wish to see Pell grants extended to certain short-term workforce development programs.

During the two-and-a-half hour Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing — which was briefly halted a few times due to protestors in the audience — McMahon handled questions on myriad topics, ranging from school choice, hiring more teachers, IDEA, DEI, service loan forgiveness, Title IX protections, anti-semitism on college campuses and more. When she was asked who has the authority to shutter ED, McMahon said that any efforts to do so would require approval from Congress. But it seemed like she expects ED to cease, with other agencies taking over certain programs and duties, and states deciding how to use federal funds appropriated to them.

McMahon, who in the previous Trump administration led the Small Business Administration, offered few specifics to some questions pertaining to department staffing and programs, repeatedly noting that congressionally appropriated funds would be disbursed, though they may be reviewed by President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

More CTE, apprenticeships

On postsecondary education, McMahon said she wants to provide more alternatives to traditional four-year degrees, including more apprenticeships and more career and technical education (CTE) options.

“Our workers deserve more postsecondary pathways, career-aligned programs, apprenticeships and on-the-job learning,” she said.

McMahon continued that she would like to strengthen secondary CTE programs and see more dual-credit programs offered at high schools that would count toward community college and other institutions.

“Our vocational and skilled-based training is not a default education; it can be front and center so that students who are inclined to go in that direction actually should be encouraged to do that,” she said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle noted their support for more postsecondary options. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) said too many high school academic advisors are focused on promoting the four-year track and not explaining other options to students and families.

Keeping and expanding Pell

Committee ranking member Sen. Bernie Sander (I-Vermont) asked McMahon if she would guarantee that no student would lose their Pell Grant if the department is dismantled.

“Defunding is not the goal here,” she said. “I’d actually even like to see an expansion of Pell grants. I’d like to see short-term certificates for Pell grants for students who aren’t going on to four-year universities, who could have the oppportunitity to use Pell grants for skilled-based learning.”

Related article: Workforce engines that provide economic mobility

When Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) asked her about workforce Pell, McMahon said there is momentum in Congress to pass legislation, though it hasn’t yet crossed the finish line. Workforce Pell could stimulate the economy by providing an opportunity for those who want to participate in skill-based learning to get into the workplace faster, she said.

TRIO’s red tape

McMahon also expressed her support for Federal TRIO Programs, which Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) noted during her questioning was among her high priorities. McMahon said that red tape — in particular, some student applications being rejected because of spacing on the form — has stymied the programs, which serve first-generation college students from low-income families

“That kind of regulatory control just cannot stand,” she said.

HELP Committee Chair Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) plans to hold a committee vote on McMahon’s nomination on February 20. If approved, a full Senate vote would follow.