Lt. Gov. Hunt to visit all 58 community colleges, focus on workforce readiness and childcare solutions
EdNC
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt kicked off a tour of all 58 of the state’s community colleges with a visit to Brunswick Community College. Hunt will highlight the colleges’ workforce development efforts, seek feedback on the state’s role in supporting them, and meet with employers and community members to increase collaboration between colleges and partners.
Texas Tribune
A panel discussion about how community colleges in Texas are doing a year after the state’s funding-reform plan started.
KATU
Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook is set to embark on a 1,500-mile run this summer, visiting 17 community colleges across Oregon in 50 days.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A Wisconsin Court of Appeals has ruled that a grant program run by the Wisconsin Higher Education Aids Board to provide scholarships to students of certain minority groups is unconstitutional.
San Diego Union-Tribune
A recent pair of grants from the Mellon Foundation totaling $3 million will enable UC San Diego in La Jolla and the San Diego Community College District to usher their arts and humanities partnership into a new phase.