The Hill
The Senate on Thursday teed up the final confirmation vote for Linda McMahon, President Trump’s pick to lead the Education Department. Lawmakers voted 51-47 to move McMahon to a final vote, likely to take place next week.
Education Week
When Gaby Pacheco was applying to college, her high school counselor discouraged her from applying anywhere. As an undocumented student, she could get herself and her family in trouble, the counselor warned. But Pacheco still sought resources at a college fair where a recruiter helped put her on the path to Miami Dade College.
CalMatters
Feather River College is still reeling from the 2021 Dixie Fire, which destroyed hundreds of homes in the surrounding community and warped the housing market. The college is one of many schools that have tried — and failed — to secure state grants to build more student housing.
Illinois launches free test prep program for public university and select community college students
Chicago Tribune
Illinois is making history as the first state to offer free, comprehensive test preparation to over 200,000 students at public universities and select community colleges throughout the state.
Des Moines Register
Restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Iowa community colleges and private colleges moved forward this week in the Iowa House as lawmakers consider expanding prohibitions already in place at the state’s three public universities.