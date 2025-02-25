The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Washington Post
A federal judge on Monday blocked Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service from using private information collected by the Education Department and the Office of Personnel Management.
WGRZ
The grant will be distributed to 22 community colleges to implement wide-ranging action plans designed to help more adult learners, according to the state.
EdNC
There were 85,982 high school students in North Carolina enrolled in at least one dual-enrollment course during the 2023-24 school year, reflecting a 10% increase from 2022-23, according to an annual state report.
Brookings (blog)
A primer on the important-but-limited roles of the U.S. Department of Education in the American education system.