By Daily Staff February 24, 2025    Print

Trump injects DOGE into agency regulatory decisions
Federal News Network
In a new executive order signed last week, President Donald Trump directed agencies to work with DOGE team leads and the Office of Management and Budget to rescind “unlawful regulations” and “regulations that undermine the national interest.”

NASA University Research Program makes first award to a community college project
NASA blog
NASA’s University Student Research Challenge in 2024 selected its first group of community college students to contribute original research to the agency’s transformative vision for 21st-century aviation.

Hidden gem: A CT community college hosts unique art collection
WSHU
One particular museum in Bridgeport, Connecticut, holds an eclectic array of pieces, from Picasso’s work, to portrait photographs taken by Andy Warhol, to silk tapestries from 18th-century France. It is part of Connecticut State Community College Housatonic.

