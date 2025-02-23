Headlines

By Daily Staff February 23, 2025

Governor applauds apprenticeship programs at Wake Tech
Gov. Josh Stein said he wants North Carolina to be the number one state in the country for the growth of apprenticeship programs. He paid a visit to Wake Technical Community College last week, where he got an inside look at its auto tech facilities.

Gov. Hobbs highlights workforce growth, community college in Flagstaff
Gov. Katie Hobbs was in Flagstaff Friday to highlight the state’s focus on growing Arizona’s workforce and supporting community colleges. As federal funding is being cut across the country, Coconino Community College is focusing on getting its students hands-on experience to pursue their career dreams.

Community college meeting the need for welders
Welding is a popular and promising occupation in Pennsylvania, with employment numbers expected to increase by 6% or more this year. Coordinators at Luzerne County Community College say the interest in their welding program is meeting the need.

