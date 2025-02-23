Spectrum News 1
Gov. Josh Stein said he wants North Carolina to be the number one state in the country for the growth of apprenticeship programs. He paid a visit to Wake Technical Community College last week, where he got an inside look at its auto tech facilities.
AZFamily
Gov. Katie Hobbs was in Flagstaff Friday to highlight the state’s focus on growing Arizona’s workforce and supporting community colleges. As federal funding is being cut across the country, Coconino Community College is focusing on getting its students hands-on experience to pursue their career dreams.
WBRE/WYOU
Welding is a popular and promising occupation in Pennsylvania, with employment numbers expected to increase by 6% or more this year. Coordinators at Luzerne County Community College say the interest in their welding program is meeting the need.