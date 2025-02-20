California college leaders anxious, uncertain as Trump administration orders end to diversity programs
EdSource
Some officials say they will not change any programming despite risk of losing federal dollars, while others are still weighing next steps.
The 74
The U.S. Education Department this week cited some of the activities it found objectionable, such as workshops on “building cultural competence” and an emphasis on social justice activism. Grantees have until March 12 to challenge the department’s decision.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Hechinger Report
Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has unleashed a flurry of orders and actions designed to reshape the federal government’s role in education. A week-by-week look at what he’s done.
WXXI
As part of her 2025-26 state budget, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal would support people between the ages of 25 to 55 who are enrolled at a community college within the State University of New York system and plan to enter high-demand fields, such as teaching, nursing, engineering, technology and manufacturing.
Sheridan Media
While many residential property owners are keeping an eye on the legislature to see if their property taxes will go down, Wyoming’s community colleges are bracing to see what impact it would have on revenue.
KTAR
A fab facility at Arizona’s Chandler-Gilbert Community College slated to open next year will offer students hands-on job training in aerospace and defense manufacturing.