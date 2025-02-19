Headlines

By Daily Staff February 19, 2025    Print

Pritzker to call for expansion of 4-year degree offerings at some community colleges
Capitol News Illinois
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker plans to offer a proposal in his budget address Wednesday that would allow some community colleges to offer four-year baccalaureates.

‘Last dollar program’ passed in Mississippi Senate to provide tuition-free community college
Northside Sun
The state Senate kept Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s promise of offering free community college to Mississippians alive this week by passing SB 2527 off the floor prior to deadline day.

Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal: $4 billion for education, $2 billion in tax relief
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ 2025-27 state budget proposal includes $60 million for the technical colleges in accordance with the system’s request that would include $45 million in general aid.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.