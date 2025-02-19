Capitol News Illinois
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker plans to offer a proposal in his budget address Wednesday that would allow some community colleges to offer four-year baccalaureates.
Northside Sun
The state Senate kept Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s promise of offering free community college to Mississippians alive this week by passing SB 2527 off the floor prior to deadline day.
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ 2025-27 state budget proposal includes $60 million for the technical colleges in accordance with the system’s request that would include $45 million in general aid.