Texas Tribune
In their two years at South Texas College, apprentices will have to complete 2,000 clinical hours on top of their classroom work. They’ll squeeze in time during Christmas and Thanksgiving. The hospital, DHR Health, pays apprentices $14 an hour for their clinicals.
WEKU
Big Sandy Community and Technical College and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College are among the eastern Kentucky institutions affected by the flood. Hazard Community and Technical College’s campus in Jackson has also been without water.
Politico’s Weekly Education
U.S. Education Department employees who were terminated by the Trump administration last week are expressing concern about the potential impact on students with disabilities, student loan borrowers and those who live in rural communities.
NonStop Local Tri-Cities/Yakima
Walla Walla Community College’s welding technology program has teamed up with the Walla Walla Police Department to improve training vehicles used for PIT maneuvers.