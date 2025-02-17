Inside Higher Ed
In a sweeping and unprecedented letter issued over the weekend, the Office for Civil Rights declared race-based scholarships, cultural centers and even graduation ceremonies illegal.
Metropolitan Community College, CHI Health partner to tackle mental health in criminal justice system
KETV
More than half of those incarcerated suffer from mental health illness. That’s the driving force for Nebraska’s Metro Community College’s criminal justice program adding a mental health course.
WFSA
A study by the independent market analytics company Lightcast shows that Alabama community colleges provide an economic impact of $8.1 billion and support around 114,000 jobs.