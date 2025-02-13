Headlines

By Daily Staff February 12, 2025

The community college creating a home base for transition-age foster students
Ed Source
One student’s experience a semester into new housing reserved for transition-age youth at Pasadena City College.

Keeping service in his family; Why one student in the LCC Aviation program chose airplane mechanics
Fox 47 News
Leaders at the Lansing Community College Aviation Mechanic School (Michigan) say there is a shortage of airplane mechanics.

South Dakota Senate votes in favor of bill allowing conceal carry at college campuses
Argus Leader
Both the South Dakota Board of Regents and Board of Technical Education have policies prohibiting the possession of firearms or other dangerous weapons on their campuses unless authorized by the institutional CEO, but Senate Bill 100 would change that.

