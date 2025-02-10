The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Public New Service
West Virginia Invest, the state’s free community college program, and Level Up, which offers dual enrollment for high schoolers, are driving enrollment increases in the state.
North Dakota Monitor
A bill in the North Dakota Legislature is again taking aim at tenure policies at the state’s public colleges, but an amendment offered Friday would allow tenure to remain. House Bill 1437 proposed to eliminate tenure at two-year colleges in the North Dakota University System.
WPTA
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne shares it is partnering with the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) as part of its Achieve Your Degree program. As part of the partnership, students at the college planning to become emergency medical technicians are encouraged to be interviewed and hired by TRAA.
Weirton Daily Times
The president of Ohio’s Eastern Gateway Community College Foundation said Friday its members haven’t given up hope another educational institution will step in to fill the void left by the college’s dissolution.