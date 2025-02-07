Headlines

Commentary: Ohio businesses like ours thank community colleges for our success
Daytona Daily News
As CEO of a growing med-tech company in Fairborn, I can testify to all the things that make up Ohio’s great business climate: a favorable tax structure, geographical proximity to much of the U.S. population and a business-friendly state legislature, for starters. But Ohio has another incredibly valuable business asset that should be mentioned in the same breath: its robust network of community colleges.

Demand for immigration legal services spikes at California colleges
CalMatters
California’s estimated 100,000 undocumented college students are grappling with President Trump’s plans of mass deportations. Dream centers on many campuses are stepping in to provide guidance and meet the skyrocketing demand for legal services from students.

Crane operator demand revives program at HGTC
WPDE
A high demand for crane operators has a popular program back underway at South Carolina’s Horry Georgetown Technical College.

An offshore wind training center opens in New Bedford. Will it have a purpose under Trump?
Standard-Times
Opened in May, Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute is training people for certification to work in the offshore wind industry.

