Daytona Daily News
As CEO of a growing med-tech company in Fairborn, I can testify to all the things that make up Ohio’s great business climate: a favorable tax structure, geographical proximity to much of the U.S. population and a business-friendly state legislature, for starters. But Ohio has another incredibly valuable business asset that should be mentioned in the same breath: its robust network of community colleges.
CalMatters
California’s estimated 100,000 undocumented college students are grappling with President Trump’s plans of mass deportations. Dream centers on many campuses are stepping in to provide guidance and meet the skyrocketing demand for legal services from students.
WPDE
A high demand for crane operators has a popular program back underway at South Carolina’s Horry Georgetown Technical College.
Standard-Times
Opened in May, Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute is training people for certification to work in the offshore wind industry.