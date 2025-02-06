KREM 2 News
A former student at Spokane Community College (Washington) was arrested this week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials due to a violation of their international visa.
NBC News
In a staffwide meeting Wednesday, leaders of the Education Department told employees the Trump administration’s resignation offer comes with major caveats.
Free Press
“I served as the 11th U.S. secretary of education. That’s how I know it’s beyond repair,” writes Betsy DeVos.
Inside Higher Ed
The program will launch at eight community colleges across the state in 2025 and at seven more colleges the following year, with the help of the CUNY ASAP National Replication Collaborative.
MyCentralJersey.com
Three community colleges have launched a workforce development effort to create a talent pipeline to support New Jersey’s rapidly expanding cell and gene therapeutics industry.