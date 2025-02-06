Headlines

February 6, 2025

ICE makes arrest at Spokane Community College
KREM 2 News
A former student at Spokane Community College (Washington) was arrested this week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials due to a violation of their international visa.

Education Department staff warned that Trump buyout offers could be canceled at any time
NBC News
In a staffwide meeting Wednesday, leaders of the Education Department told employees the Trump administration’s resignation offer comes with major caveats.

Betsy DeVos: Shut down the Department of Education
Free Press
“I served as the 11th U.S. secretary of education. That’s how I know it’s beyond repair,” writes Betsy DeVos.

North Carolina Community Colleges Launch Program Modeled After CUNY ASAP
Inside Higher Ed
The program will launch at eight community colleges across the state in 2025 and at seven more colleges the following year, with the help of the CUNY ASAP National Replication Collaborative.

New program launches to train New Jersey community college students for gene therapy jobs
MyCentralJersey.com
Three community colleges have launched a workforce development effort to create a talent pipeline to support New Jersey’s rapidly expanding cell and gene therapeutics industry.

