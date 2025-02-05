OregonLive
The proposal would remove a requirement that Oregonians have to enroll in community college immediately after graduating high school to qualify for it and would also open eligibility to Oregon residents who graduated from high school in another state.
Students with intellectual and developmental disabilities on the road to postsecondary opportunities
EdNC
In recent years, North Carolina community colleges have made an effort to better serve students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Colleges say students leave their programs with skills potential employers can see.
Corpus Christi Caller Times
The Del Mar College board of regents this week voted to suspend a board policy that would have increased tuition in the academic years of 2025-26 and 2026-27. The Texas college is also considering a potential tuition waiver pilot program for certain future students who pledge to complete their associate degree within a set time limit.