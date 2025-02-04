Headlines

For former foster care students, college help exists long after exiting the system
EdSource
When Faylen Bush returned to college in 2023 after being laid off from work, he planned to pursue construction management to build on the skill set he had acquired over several years in that field as a concrete carpenter and protect himself from future layoffs.

Mobile advanced manufacturing labs to bring workforce training resources to rural areas
GoLaurens.com
Leaders of three of South Carolina’s technical colleges took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for a trio of mobile advanced manufacturing labs that will bring critical workforce training resources to rural areas across the state.

Community Colleges for Iowa seeks increased state allocations to bridge funding gaps
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Community Colleges for Iowa is asking the legislature for a $12 million, or 5%, increase in funding for the upcoming year.

Committee advances bill to increase Idaho community college tuition cap
Idaho Press
The Idaho House Education Committee this week passed HB 79, which would increase tuition caps from $2,500 to $3,250 per year for full-time students taking regular coursework through Idaho community colleges.

