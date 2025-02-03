The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Washington Post
At least 50 employees at the U.S. Education Department have been put on leave in recent days after President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to eliminate all positions related to diversity, equity and inclusion. But almost none of them worked in jobs directly related to DEI, according to union officials and interviews with affected workers.
KAKE
The Butler County Community College family is remembering biology professor Lindsey Fields, who died last week in the tragic plane accident in Washington, D.C. She was the president-elect of the National Association of Biology Teachers and was traveling to represent NABT and advocate for science education.
EdNC
McDowell Technical Community College recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the college’s completed Workforce Education Center. The ceremony was delayed nearly four months after Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina.
Greater Fayetteville Business Journal
The agenda for the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents conference covered various topics, including a panel discussion on “Disaster Recovery Lessons Learned.” Four presidents participated in the discussion, covering topics such as cybersecurity breaches, hurricanes and flooding disasters.