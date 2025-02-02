The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Wisconsin Examiner
The system is requesting $700,000 in general purpose funds for positions in the Technical College System office and for information technology and security to maintain the system’s operations and enable continuous improvement in outcomes.
Federal judge dismisses case claiming community college diversity policies infringe on academic freedom
EdSource
U.S. District Judge Kirk E. Sherriff, a Biden appointee who joined the U.S. District Court wrote in an order that the plaintiffs “failed to allege that there exists a credible threat of enforcement of the regulations against them.”
Worcester Telegram
Disaster preparedness is not just about having a plan; it’s about building resilience, writes Luis G. Pedraja, president of Quinsigamond Community College in Massachusetts.
Tuscaloosa News
ACTIVATE is a joint initiative between the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Alabama Community College System that offers a no-cost pathway to a career as a correctional officer.