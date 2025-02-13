Funding roundup

Lone Star College (LSC) students now have access to more technology. Comcast has provided more than $100,000 in equipment for students at LSC-Kingwood and LSC-Montgomery to ensure students have the technology and digital literacy needed to succeed in the classroom.

The partnership between Comcast and LSC Foundation comes as Comcast expands its network into Montgomery and Kingwood. Comcast donated 100 Dell laptops to support LSC-Kingwood students pursuing a technology-related certificate or degree and are income-constrained.

Comcast also provided a $50,000 grant to the LSC Foundation to start “Maverick Minds,” a student-led podcast at LSC-Montgomery that will create a relatable space for students to learn about campus resources and student life, emphasizing digital literacy.

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has included $1.5 million in his 2025-2026 budget proposal for the Cyber Workforce Accelerator (CWA) as a part of his economic growth agenda.

CWA was established by the Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC) and BCR Cyber, a provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, to provide all 16 of Maryland’s community colleges with access to cyber ranges used to train and certify thousands of entry-level IT and cyber practitioners.

For more than seven years, BCR Cyber has worked with the Maryland Department of Labor Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) program and Maryland community colleges to establish an IT and cyber workforce development pipeline. More than 2,000 Maryland residents have been trained and certified and 83% placed through the pipeline.

* * *

Montgomery College received the first donation to its newly established Pickney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology (PIC MC) Endowment: $5,000 from Flexnode.

The complex is an integrated academic, business and research hub located at the college’s Germantown Campus. The PIC MC Endowment will provide scholarships to STEM students with financial need.

Minnesota

Minneapolis College has received a $200,000 grant to support a new initiative to recruit women into trade programs. The We Thrive Women in the Trades pilot program is supported by the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.

The college will develop marketing and outreach to attract women – particularly those age 25 and older – to participate in the program, and to boost awareness of the economic benefits of a career in the trades. Those selected for the program will get hands-on training, financial assistance and other wraparound support services, such as access to childcare, transportation, emergency aid funds and more.

Students will participate in a special cohort beginning this fall and in 2026 to encourage connection and encouragement.

Nebraska

Northeast Community College’s iHub gained the support of Pinnacle Bank, which has committed $25,000 to the project.

The iHub is a 16,000-square-foot workforce development and community fabrication facility in downtown Norfolk. Designed as a cornerstone of lifelong learning, innovation and collaboration, the iHub will be equipped with labs for industrial automation, electromechanical, robotics, prototyping, and both wood and metalworking.

“This facility, the staff and the equipment that it houses will empower learners from 4th grade to adulthood, to gain industry-recognized credentials, explore diverse career pathways, and engage in hands-on STEAM education,” said iHub Director Erin Sorensen.

The total iHub project is expected to cost $8.5 million. Initial funding came from a $3.4 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and a $750,000 Community Project Funding Request from U.S. Rep. Mike Flood (R-Nebraska). After accounting for the initial investment of institutional matching funds for some equipment and the purchase of the facility, the remaining gap is $2 million.

The college recently announced two leadership gifts for the iHub: $250,000 from Nucor Divisions in Nebraska and $250,000 from Norfolk Iron and Metal.

Pinnacle Bank representatives presented a $25,000 ceremonial check to the Northeast Community College iHub in downtown Norfolk.

New Jersey

Bergen Community College can renovate its Child Development Center (CDC) thanks to a $185,150 New Jersey Economic Development Authority Child Care Facilities Improvement Program grant.

The center is a nationally accredited early childhood learning facility at the college’s main campus in Paramus. The funding will help to install a new security and monitoring system and update flooring throughout the facility.

“The improvements will significantly improve the health and safety of the CDC environment, ultimately leading to a cleaner and safer center for the students and families we serve,” said CDC Director Jessica Blundo.

North Carolina

Nursing and physical therapist assistant (PTA) students at Craven Community College (Craven CC) will benefit from a $10,000 donation from the Dereck Whittenburg Foundation.

The mission of the foundation is to extend financial assistance to college students who are facing financial barriers. The donation to the college’s foundation will significantly reduce those financial barriers for aspiring nurses and physical therapist assistants.

Craven CC also received a $5,000 donation from the Home Builders Association of Craven and Pamlico Counties for the Volt Center, the college’s workforce development training center. Classes at the Volt Center include construction, clean energy, diesel technology, cooking and welding.