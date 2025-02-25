An AI playday

Educators, administrators, staff and other interested parties from community colleges and institutions dove a little deeper into AI in higher education, a particularly hot topic at colleges and universities.

The Instructional Technology Council (ITC) gathered virtually on February 14 for a five-hour AI summit that showcased innovation and collaboration, with Pikes Peak State College’s (PPSC) Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL) presenting its expertise in AI education through engaging workshops that offered concrete takeaways for attendees.

This article is part of a monthly column provided by the Instructional Technology Council, an affiliated council of the American Association of Community Colleges.

The keynote webinar, delivered by PPSC CETL Director Katie Wheeler, provided an advanced introduction to AI prompting and transforming AI bots into invaluable teaching, design and assessment assistants. As AI becomes a hot topic across institutions, educators are eager to harness these tools to support active learning strategies, brainstorm ideas and more. The session introduced practical tools that educators and students can easily use. Attendees learned how to turn AI channels into useful bots that enhance our work in higher education.

‘Workshops in a box’

The summit featured three workshops in a dynamic format. PPSC CETL designed these sessions as “workshops in a box,” enabling attendees to take the materials, presentations, handouts and ideas back to their institutions for implementation. Attendees were encouraged to have fun and apply these concepts themselves, fostering a spirit of innovation and experimentation.

The first session focused on AI and assessment. It taught participants how to use AI as a powerful assessment coach and teaching assistant. Through practical exercises, attendees explored crafting targeted prompts to assist with evaluating learning improvements and writing comprehensive assessment reports.

The second session explored infusing classroom activities with AI. The workshop demonstrated how AI tools can be integrated into any classroom with planning and practice. Participants left with instructions and prompts to turn AI into simulations, roleplays and text-based adventure games.

The final track, titled “The Trifecta of Course Design: OER, AI, and Simplicity,” introduced the FCRAS Framework, focusing on creating Findable, Clear, Relevant, Accessible and Simple (FCRAS) course elements. Attendees discovered practical applications of AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT and Grammarly to streamline content creation and improve accessibility. The session emphasized integrating open educational resources (OERs) to design well-organized courses that meet diverse student needs. The takeaway here is that AI can be used to integrate OERs and create well-designed courses that are organized, meeting all students’ needs without overwhelming learners with unneeded content.

Enthusiasm around AI

This summit was more than just a series of workshops; it was a celebration of the possibilities that AI brings to education. It highlighted the importance of staying ahead of technological advancements and integrating them into our teaching practices. The enthusiasm and engagement of the participants were palpable, and it was clear that everyone left with new ideas and strategies to implement in their institutions.