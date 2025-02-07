AACC Fast Facts 2025

Community college students comprise 39% of all U.S. undergraduates, with nearly half (49%) of Hispanic college and university students attending community college, according to the new Fast Facts 2025 from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

The annual AACC analysis of federal data also shows that 53% of Native American undergrads, 39% of Black undergrads and 34% of Asian/Pacific Islander undergrads attend public two-year colleges. Overall, White students still comprise the bulk (42%) of all for-credit students enrolled in community college, followed by students who are Hispanic (28%), Black (12%), Asian/Pacific Island (6%) and of two or more races (4%).

Overall, headcount enrollment at community colleges increased 3.9% from fall 2023 to fall 2024, reaching 10.5 million (6.4 million in credit and 4.1 million on the non-credit side). More than one in five (20.4%) of full-year, unduplicated headcount students in the academic year 2022-23 were high school students. (This is the proxy typically used for dually enrolled students.)

The 2025 Fast Facts also includes figures on community college revenue sources, total degrees and certificates awarded, breakdown of student aid for two-year colleges and their students, student employment status and more.