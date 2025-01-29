Viewpoint: Taking a 45-day break…Sort of

After more than 18 years leading two different colleges in executive/presidential roles, and 32 years in higher education, I knew I needed, at a minimum, a refresh or some time to consolidate my thoughts and reflect on my work leading the college. I also knew I would need a pause of sorts to prepare for retirement, commit to the next phase of my career, and envision what the planning phase for retirement would look like for me and the college community.

My priority has always been to ensure the smoothest transition and best situation for my successor. Last spring, I asked Clark State College’s board of trustees for a sabbatical in fall 2024 to reflect and work on the above tasks. The board and I put together some items for me to consider during this time off, including the creation of a list of characteristics that I felt were needed to thrive in this particular job at Clark State.

As I have written before, the college presidency requires a “Swiss Army knife of skills” on a daily basis, along with the ability to leap from strategic thinker, to tactical problem-solver, to comforter-in-chief, to student advocate — all within a few hours. I started putting my list of competencies together based on experience, observation and, of course, AACC’s Leadership Competencies. Here is my shortlist, and not in order:

Board and shared governance knowledge, with a particular strength in shared and inclusive leadership

Safety first mindset

Strategic thinking and planning

Policy fluency at all levels (campus, region, state and federal)

Complete picture of student success measures/data solutions

Change management muscles

Workforce development obsession

Financial excellence

A focus on belonging and welcoming all student populations

Systems approach to problem-solving

Commitment to professional development at all levels of college and community

Communication skills: listening, writing and speaking

Highest ethical standards and demonstration of accountability/transparency

Empathy, authenticity and accessibility

Classroom experience (not necessarily teaching)

Sense of humor

The board also wanted me to reflect on the fundamentals of onboarding the new president and how the board itself could be as proactive as possible and set up the next president for great success. Here was my advice for the transition:

Structure my time next year for must-do tasks, celebration and saying goodbye.

Ensure a strong and healthy transition that serves the new president’s, the board’s and the institution’s needs that include a celebration of their decision, an investiture of the new president, and public notifications and welcoming of the new president that is led by a transition committee.

Populate the new president’s calendar with meaningful, intentional and strategic meetings with external and internal stakeholders that help facilitate his/her success.

Ensure a well-developed and communicated calendar for the new president’s evaluation and contract renewal.

Personal reflections

As I reflect on the time spent away from campus, I also experienced several (obvious) moments of clarity around the most meaningful way to spend my time in post-retirement after June 2026:

I am grateful that the board has been planful in this search and we have given ourselves the gift of time.

I allowed myself to survey the political landscape with more objectivity as I tried to put aside, at times, my ever-present higher-education lens.

I took time to consider my personal and professional identities, and what I valued most in each.

I spent time evaluating specific professional and personal relationships regarding their significance to retirement.

I did learn to turn off and calibrate information I shared, particularly with staff on campus.

I missed being connected to the campus and its “dailiness.”

I recognized the need for a more developed wellness routine, hence my embrace of discovery of “Joga,” or my version of yoga.

On a personal level, I accomplished a lot during this time off and couldn’t help but quantify it:

Read more than 20 (non-academic) books and listened to countless podcasts. I also read a few academic books!

Did approximately 60 loads of dishes, a measure of how much I love cooking for my family and others. Now, I have to work off these extra pounds…

Spent a lot of time with my daughter Helena and the cats — Porkchop and Mr. Primrose — watching shows and movies.

Walked approximately 125,000 steps during the first week in December, and, unfortunately, not as many since.

Spoke at the League for Innovation Executive Leaders’ Institute, hosted the Ohio Association of Community Colleges’ meeting of Trustees and Presidents on our campus, and attended the Ohio Business Roundtable meeting as the representative for community college presidents.

Attended some external holiday events on behalf of Clark State.

Celebrated my 25th wedding anniversary and my 54th birthday.

I also spoke to some important mentors who are “doing retirement right” as I perceive it, and it was helpful to embrace the advice of one of my favorite people: “Begin and stay in wonder.”

The next 15 months will be unbelievably busy, and this seemingly simple statement encapsulates my focus on students and leaving Clark State better than I found it.