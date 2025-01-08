Snapshot of fall enrollments, finances and more

New data from the National Center on Education Statistics (NCES) support findings that recent enrollment increases at public community colleges are driven by non-credential-seeking students — most likely dual-enrollment students — as well as first-time-in-college and transfer students.

A preliminary analysis by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) of fall 2023 data collected through the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) shows that overall enrollment at public two-year colleges — including community colleges that grant baccalaureates — increased 4.3%. That includes a 4.8% increase in full-time enrollment and a 4.1% jump in part-time enrollment.

The early analysis by Kent Phillippe, AACC’s vice president of research and student success, of the data released this week shows an 11.7% boost in non-credit-seeking students, who are likely high school students dually enrolled at a community college. New college students saw an increase of 5.2%, and transfer-in students saw a 4.6% increase. Enrollment among continuing students remained flat this fall. (AACC analysis of the IPEDS data informs the association’s annual Fast Facts report, which will be released this month.)

Overall across all types of colleges and universities, 16.2 million undergraduates enrolled in postsecondary institutions participating in federal Title IV student aid programs. Nearly 70% were enrolled at four-year institutions, with 30% at two-year institutions. (Community colleges that grant bachelor’s degrees were not included in this tally by NCES, which would have increased the percentage.)

A look at finances

The NCES data also provides a snapshot of colleges’ finances and information on employees in postsecondary education. With enrollments up at public two-year colleges, so were faculty and staff positions, with a 2.6% increase this fall. Management positions saw a 4.5% increase, and positions in business and financial operations saw a 5.1% bump. Instructional faculty numbers rose 2.1%, with healthcare practioners and technical positions seeing a 7.2% increase. The jump among faculty in community, social service, legal, arts design, entertainment, sports and media was 8.3%.

About 25% of expenses at public four-year institutions and administrative offices were for instruction, compared with 38% at public two-year institutions and administrative offices, according to NCES.

The new data also reflects the end of Covid-related funding to institutions. Federal funding — minus Pell Grant funding for tuition and fees — to community colleges dropped nearly 40% in fiscal year 2023, due mainly to Covid funding expiring. Meanwhile, state and local funding for colleges saw increases of 7.4% and 7.6%, respectively. State funding comprises about 35% of community college revenues, with local funding factoring about 22%.