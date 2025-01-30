The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Georgia Recorder
More Georgia’s college and technical students may soon be eligible for grant money to help them complete their degree after a mathematical oversight made it impossible for many to qualify.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa lawmakers are considering whether to allow community colleges in Iowa to offer new degree programs previously left to four-year public and private universities, with a request for further study to determine feasibility and possible impacts on students and higher education institutions.
WWNY
At an event at Onondaga Community College, Gov. Kathy Hochul explained the program would support New Yorkers ages 25-55 who have never completed a degree and are looking to study in high-demand fields.
EdSource
California would create a $75 million competitive grant program to support underserved Black and African American students, as well as other underserved students, under a proposal this week in the California state assembly.