Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 30, 2025    Print

Georgia House panel advances bill to increase grant access for state college and tech students
Georgia Recorder
More Georgia’s college and technical students may soon be eligible for grant money to help them complete their degree after a mathematical oversight made it impossible for many to qualify.

Lawmakers consider allowing bachelor’s degree programs at community colleges
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa lawmakers are considering whether to allow community colleges in Iowa to offer new degree programs previously left to four-year public and private universities, with a request for further study to determine feasibility and possible impacts on students and higher education institutions.

Governor unveils plan for free college tuition for adult learners
WWNY
At an event at Onondaga Community College, Gov. Kathy Hochul explained the program would support New Yorkers ages 25-55 who have never completed a degree and are looking to study in high-demand fields.

California bill proposes Black-serving institutions grant program
EdSource
California would create a $75 million competitive grant program to support underserved Black and African American students, as well as other underserved students, under a proposal this week in the California state assembly.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.