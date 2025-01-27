The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Federal News Network
The president’s order also said contractors and grant recipients must certify that they do not operate any programs promoting DEI that violate any applicable federal anti-discrimination laws.
AZCentral.com
Scottsdale Community College is one of nine campuses in Arizona’s Maricopa Community College System offering bachelor’s degrees in in-demand fields, at a fraction of the cost.
WGHP
There’s just over a week left to prepare for the Clash, the NASCAR race being held at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Forsyth Technical Community College is getting its students involved in the hands-on experience.
Government Technology
Chippewa Valley Technical College has released two new open educational resources developed as part of the Wisconsin Technical College System’s open press, WisTech Open.