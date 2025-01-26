NOLA.com
At South Louisiana Community College, partnerships with industry leaders like Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy have led to groundbreaking initiatives, including tuition-free EMT training.
KOAA 5
Colorado Gov. Polis visited Pueblo Community College on Friday after the state invested money into its welding program.
WorkersCompensation.com
This shortage of skilled tradespeople is brought on by the fact that older electricians, plumbers and welders are retiring, driving up the cost of labor, as many sticker-shocked homeowners embark on repairs and renovations in recent years.
Minnesota Star Tribune
Century College and Concordia University, St. Paul team up on the program, helping staff a growing field as the population ages.
Sidney Daily News
As GROB System’s apprenticeship sponsor for Ohio, Rhodes State College provides the classroom and laboratory instruction that, paired with on-the-job training in GROB’s Bluffton plant, transforms promising high-school graduates into skilled electromechanical engineering technicians over the course of a four-year program.