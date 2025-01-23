New America (blog)
Three promising approaches on community college workforce development professionals using WIOA funds.
Thomas B. Fordham Institute (blog)
Findings from a new study focused on Tennessee students shows its a mixed bag.
LAist
For just over a week, the Santa Monica College Foundation worked to gather essential items for community members who’ve been impacted by the recent wildfires. Now all those items have to find the people who need them.
A look at Propel NC and other legislative priorities for the North Carolina Community College System
EdNC
The system is asking lawmakers for nearly $100 million to implement Propel NC, the system’s new funding model that was first unveiled last January.
RichmondBizSense
The Alliance for Building Better Medicine will award $3.9 million in federal grants to create new associate degree programs at Reynolds and Brightpoint community colleges, among other projects.