January 22, 2025

Six community college trends to watch in 2025
EAB (blog)
To maintain their forward momentum, community colleges must stay ahead of key trends that could impact the sector, both positively and negatively, in 2025. Here are six trends to watch closely in the new year.

Healey pitches $2.5B higher education plan
WBUR
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has announced a plan to pump at least $2.5 billion into facilities at the University of Massachusetts, state universities and community colleges by the middle of the 2030s.

Hochul’s budget dedicates $47M to boost workforce with free community college tuition
CBS 6 Albany
In a move to address workforce shortages and expand opportunities for adult learners, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing free community college tuition for New Yorkers aged 25 to 55.

Canadian college suspends 49 programs amid drop in international student enrolments
Toronto Star
The Toronto-based community college Centennial College will suspend more than a quarter of its programs as it faces a sharp decline in enrolment due to Canada’s new limits on international students.

