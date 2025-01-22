The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EAB (blog)
To maintain their forward momentum, community colleges must stay ahead of key trends that could impact the sector, both positively and negatively, in 2025. Here are six trends to watch closely in the new year.
WBUR
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has announced a plan to pump at least $2.5 billion into facilities at the University of Massachusetts, state universities and community colleges by the middle of the 2030s.
CBS 6 Albany
In a move to address workforce shortages and expand opportunities for adult learners, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing free community college tuition for New Yorkers aged 25 to 55.
Toronto Star
The Toronto-based community college Centennial College will suspend more than a quarter of its programs as it faces a sharp decline in enrolment due to Canada’s new limits on international students.