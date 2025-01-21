Headlines

Can Massachusetts learn from Tennessee on how to navigate free college programs?
Massachusetts offered free community college to any resident who hasn’t yet earned a bachelor’s degree. The decision has helped many people, but has also created new challenges.

A-B Tech Madison’s welding program affords students community, a career
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College’s welding program not only prepares local students for making a living in a steady career choice, but also affords them the occasional opportunity to give back to their community members in meaningful ways.

Innovative partnership offers fresh food to students in need
Fox Valley Technical College and Feeding America East Wisconsin launch refrigerated lockers program to support students facing food insecurity.

