NPR
Great Expectations was designed to help people who grew up in foster care get their two-year degrees. The mostly privately-funded program started over 15 years ago and provides financial and emotional support to community college students of all ages, no matter how long they’ve been out of foster care.
EdSource
Seven degrees delayed since 2023 are currently being reviewed by WestEd, a nonprofit research organization that was selected to serve as a neutral, third-party arbitrator. Colleges have been told to expect a final decision from WestEd as early as this month.
Community College Insights (Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond)
In the wake of the hurricane, community colleges served their communities in numerous ways. They stepped up to serve as shelters, bases of operation for Federal Emergency Management Agency, debris removal sites, and so much more, further underscoring their pivotal role as anchor institutions.
The Hill
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms will be released on October 1 this year, the Department of Education has announced, hitting the normal deadline after two chaotic years.