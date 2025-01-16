The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
$8.6M awarded to Lake Tahoe Community College to support Tahoe basin’s first public safety training complex
Tahoe Daily Tribune
As devastating wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles, the California Community Colleges Board of Governors this week approved the creation of a Fire and Forestry Pathways Demonstration Project, allocating $15 million across 19 community colleges to expand workforce training.
KLKN
After two years of construction, Southeast Community College this week cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art technology center that will house four technology-related programs: biotechnology, design drafting, information technology and electronic systems.
WJHL
The Tennessee college has become the only community college in the state to offer a “cyber range” that allows information technology students to practice cybersecurity and ethical hacking in a protected environment.
Spokane Journal
After years of work, the Washington college has rebranded with a new name, logo and mascot.