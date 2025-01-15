The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WHAM
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan on Tuesday to offer free tuition to state and city colleges for students pursuing associate degrees in certain high-demand fields.
Arizona Republic
Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District has filed a lawsuit against county tax officials, escalating a dispute over millions of dollars being returned to local property owners.
PBS
The wave of cancellation could dry up when President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump hasn’t detailed his student loan policies but previously called cancellation “vile” and illegal.
Campus Rec Magazine
Alex Rich, director of campus recreation at CENTERS LLC at Moraine Valley Community College (Illinois), provides insights into the center’s business model and its impact on operations and culture.