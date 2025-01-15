Headlines

Hochul proposes free community college for adults in high-demand career fields
WHAM
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan on Tuesday to offer free tuition to state and city colleges for students pursuing associate degrees in certain high-demand fields.

Maricopa County Community College District sues county over millions in tax refunds
Arizona Republic
Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District has filed a lawsuit against county tax officials, escalating a dispute over millions of dollars being returned to local property owners.

Despite collapse of his forgiveness plan, millions had student loans canceled under Biden
PBS
The wave of cancellation could dry up when President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump hasn’t detailed his student loan policies but previously called cancellation “vile” and illegal.

Podcast: Alex Rich on leading campus rec at a community college
Campus Rec Magazine
Alex Rich, director of campus recreation at CENTERS LLC at Moraine Valley Community College (Illinois), provides insights into the center’s business model and its impact on operations and culture.

