Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 13, 2025    Print

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reflects on FAFSA rollout, debt forgiveness
NPR
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona talks about what went wrong and what went right in his department during the Biden administration.

Santa Monica College hosts donation drive to help Westside fire victims
LAist
California’s Santa Monica College this week is holding a donation drive to gather aid for students, employees and other community members who’ve been affected by recent fires.

Commentary: The Minnesota State system is meeting the challenges of higher education
MinnPost
This fall, 500 Minneapolis College students benefited from the North Star Promise Scholarship, which covers tuition costs for eligible Minnesota students from families earning less than $80,000 annually. Also, Workforce Development Scholarships are helping students reduce their expenses while gaining skills for in-demand careers.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.