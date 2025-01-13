NPR
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona talks about what went wrong and what went right in his department during the Biden administration.
LAist
California’s Santa Monica College this week is holding a donation drive to gather aid for students, employees and other community members who’ve been affected by recent fires.
MinnPost
This fall, 500 Minneapolis College students benefited from the North Star Promise Scholarship, which covers tuition costs for eligible Minnesota students from families earning less than $80,000 annually. Also, Workforce Development Scholarships are helping students reduce their expenses while gaining skills for in-demand careers.