Portland Press Herald
Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ two-year budget proposal includes $25 million to continue funding the governor’s free community college program, and would make the program permanent by moving it to the state’s baseline budget.
Ed Source
Community colleges would fare better than their four-year counterparts under California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal. Two-year college leaders in the state responded favorably to the proposed budget’s support for career education and workforce development.
Associated Press
Costs to attend public community colleges have fallen by 9% over the past decade, according to College Board data.
Daily Camera
Front Range Community College has partnered with Emily Griffith Technical College in Denver to make it easier for automotive service and welding students to transfer from Emily Griffith to FRCC.