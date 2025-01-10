EdSource
Several Los Angeles-area colleges and universities have closed their campuses or otherwise curtailed in-person operations as multiple fast-moving wildfires forced thousands to evacuate, triggered power shutoffs and prompted air quality advisories in the region.
El Paso Matters
The state’s 50 community college districts, which are outperforming their initial expectations during their first two years under House Bill 8, will ask the 89th Texas Legislature for more money and a new way to track graduates to determine if the students get a return on their academic investment.
CBS News
Gov. Maura Healey’s administration said this week it is awarding $8 million in grants to expand early college programs that let high school students take college classes for free.