Houston Landing
For the past decade, at least 85% to 90% of the state’s community college graduates have found work or enrolled in another Texas college within a year of finishing classes, according to Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board data.
Econ Focus (Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond)
Traditional graduation rates only include students who are enrolled full time. But what happens to students outside of that traditional path — the divorced mom attending school part time to get her nursing degree, or the computer programmer with a bachelor’s degree under his belt seeking an additional certification to qualify for a better job?
Ed Trust
Connecting community college students to resources and support early on is crucial for helping them successfully transition to a four-year university, says the head of the Kaplan Educational Foundation.
Hechinger Report
Privacy laws may offer some protection, but students still fear they or their families could be deported.