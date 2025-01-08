Headlines

South Carolina tech schools seek $5M to expand dual enrollment for high schoolers in poor, rural districts
South Carolina Daily Gazette
Some 19,000 South Carolina high school juniors and seniors are simultaneously enrolled in college courses through a technical college in the state. The South Carolina Technical College System wants to help even more students save money on college and find work faster after graduating.

Technical college CEO on starting over at 30 and making navigating tough challenges her super power
Puget Sound Business Journal
Lin Zhou arrived in the U.S. from China in 1998 at the age of 28, but she didn’t understand a word of English. Now she is president of Bates Technical College (Washington).

