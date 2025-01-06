The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Politico’s Weekly Education
Of the two leaders of DOGE [Trump’s committee dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency], Vivek Ramaswamy has made the most public remarks about education. He has asserted that education should be funded by state and local governments, “not the feds,” and returning that responsibility to the states is part of a “key solution to our federal deficit problem.”
Tribune-Democrat
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is launching men’s and women’s wrestling programs for the 2025-26 season at the Richland Township campus.
Chalkbeat Colorado
Can a college degree improve a person’s civic participation? Absolutely — but the unequal ability of students to graduate from college undermines their chances at participating in U.S. democracy, according to Complete College America.
What rights do immigrant students and families have in California schools and colleges? A quick guide
EdSource
As fear spreads over president-elect Donald Trump’s threats of mass deportation, what rights do undocumented students and family members have at school and college?