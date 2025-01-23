Florida schools partner on teacher apprenticeships

Seminole State College of Florida and Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) have launched a new state-approved, hands-on teacher apprenticeship program.

The new program prioritizes classroom experience over university-based learning and is part of Florida’s effort to strengthen the state’s teacher pipeline by creating a no-cost apprenticeship pathway to the teaching profession. It will help more than 200 teachers per year across the state become credentialed.

Under the program, apprentices work at a public school in Seminole County while taking college courses toward a teacher credential with zero tuition costs. Students are supported by mentors and resources attained through a Florida Department of Education Pathways to Career Opportunities Grow Your Own Teacher Grant to the college. The $5 million statewide grant program aims to open the teaching profession to individuals who are involved in the field but otherwise might not consider becoming credentialed.

“This program is a great opportunity for individuals who already possess an associate degree in education or who are currently working in the school system,” said Loretta Ovueraye, vice president of Academic Affairs and chief academic officer at Seminole State. “Apprentices work under the direction of an SPCS mentor or master teacher during their clinical experience in the classroom for at least one year or 2,000 hours, which allows for apprentices to earn while they learn. Our faculty are truly excited about this opportunity to develop the next generation of teachers.”

SCPS Superintendent Serita Beaman added her support of the program.

“The school system is appreciative of the state’s leadership for supporting this visionary pathway to the teaching profession and is glad to support and participate in this effort,” she said.

Seminole State College of Florida President Georgia Lorenz (far right) and Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita Beaman (far left) sign an apprenticeship agreement between their institutions. (Photo: Seminole State)

The first cohort of apprentice teachers began this fall and will combine a mix of fully online courses at Seminole State with work experiences alongside mentor teachers in assigned schools. Prior to completing the program, students will complete the required experience hours, take and pass the Florida Teacher Certification Exams and receive a Florida professional teaching certificate.

The teacher apprenticeship is the newest in a number of teaching pathways offered by Seminole State in collaboration with Seminole County Public Schools. These include: the Educator Preparation Institute, bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and exceptional student education K-12, and SCOPE (formerly known as TEACH).