CCV extends help for individuals exiting incarceration

The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) are expanding the Corrections Post-Secondary Education Initiative (CPSEI) partnership, which delivers free college courses to DOC staff and Vermonters who are incarcerated.

Beginning this January 1, re-entry vouchers are available to any Vermonter ending a carceral sentence or continuing their education upon release. Benefits will extend for a full year after release, and students will be eligible for two class vouchers per semester.

“We commend the DOC for their vision and leadership in extending this benefit,” said CCV President Joyce Judy. “We know that education offers hope purpose, and the chance to develop skills that will open doors to new connections and opportunities. Making college classes accessible during re-entry will go a long way toward supporting Vermonters as they return to their communities.”

CPSEI was designed with the goal of reducing Vermont’s recidivism rate and supporting workforce development. The program is supported by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Office.

Since launching the program in 2023 for all DOC staff and individuals incarcerated in Vermont, CPSEI has extended its benefits to families of DOC staff and embedded curriculum directly into the Vermont Correctional Academy for new employees of the department. The re-entry voucher serves as a continuum of the partnership’s efforts to deliver free, accessible higher-education courses to those who intersect with Vermont’s correctional system.

“Research shows education, particularly at a college level, strengthens the workforce and gives individuals the tools they need to succeed – and stay – in our communities,” said DOC Commissioner Nicholas Deml. “Re-entry vouchers are an important step forward in offering free college education for incarcerated people in Vermont and supporting their success in the community.”

* * *

Katie Keszey is director of communications at Community College of Vermont.

Haley Sommer is director of communications and legislative affairs for the Vermont Department of Corrections, where she oversees media engagement and public policy to better Vermont’s corrections system for justice-involved individuals and their communities.