Advocacy quick hits: ED issues new guidance on OPMs

The U.S. Education Department (ED) this week issued a Dear Colleague Letter (DCL) reminding colleges and universities of their responsibilities in disclosing and accurately representing their partnerships with online program managers (OPMs).

OPMs and other third-party servicer partnerships have been a key area of interest for the Biden administration. In 2023, ED issued a sweeping DCL subjecting colleges and universities to a battery of new reporting and auditing requirements for all partnerships that could be characterized as a third-party servicer under a new and much broader definition.

The Biden Administration later withdrew this guidance after implementation questions and concerns from higher education groups, including the American Association of Community Colleges. It is unclear if the incoming Trump administration will maintain this new guidance.