Addressing the needs of tomorrow’s workforce

Using an artificial intelligence chat program, I asked my computer what was new in workforce development. A response was generated quickly and it seemed to validate the myriad ways in which community colleges provide workforce development programming and a couple of things that illustrated how workforce development is discussed outside of the sector. In some cases, the AI chat referenced programs that are currently in place at community colleges.

Among them was that states are looking at specific industries to fill their workforce pipelines with skilled workers looking for family-sustaining wage jobs. Using Georgia as an example of investing in high-demand industries, including healthcare, technology and energy, the response also noted that states were looking at work-based learning as a way to provide needed training opportunities.

States also are investing in data collection and analysis in order to validate the ways in which workforce development programs benefit the community. As educators, you are well-versed in how data-driven tools are critical in continuous program improvement and increased success rates.

Apprenticeships were also mentioned. Specifically, it noted that lawmakers are continuing to outline ways that registered apprenticeships can help not only students, but also companies in reducing training costs and increasing talent retention.

This article comes from the new issue of the AACC’s Community College Journal, with a focus on workforce development.

Other programs that companies are considering as they navigate ways to a stronger workforce pipeline are caregiver benefits that support childcare, pet care and elder care for employees. Additionally, some are providing personal financial training and other learning opportunities for their employees. Perhaps ironic, AI was mentioned as a way to develop and administer training programs.

While I wasn’t surprised by what I read, the exercise was beneficial as we collectively navigate the many ways in which AI is and will continue to impact our work. I have written before about the landscape of workforce development continuously evolving to meet the needs of the next generation of work — and worker — just as the community college has always evolved to meet the needs of its local community.

As a sector, we are the partner of choice for government and industry in the workforce development space, and like AI, we continue to learn and adapt to address the needs in our communities and at the national level. Working across sectors and curriculums to identify best and promising practices for current and future students provides for sustained positive change in the employment pipeline. Community colleges continue to be key partners in workforce development and are the nexus between education and work for millions of Americans.

As AI evolves, so do our colleges. Your work to evaluate workforce programs and advance them to new heights is one of the reasons for our continued success with these programs. For example, taking workforce curriculum and looking at it as a continuum for educational opportunities — from credential to degrees — allows students to meet their immediate training needs while gaining understanding of how additional education can benefit them is just one of the many ways of how you continue to provide students with opportunities to learn skills that will allow them to obtain a good job.

Your investment in workforce development has made a difference for students, for your community and for the nation. Technology will continue to change the job market but our nation’s community colleges will respond in kind with the tools and skills training needed to address the needs of tomorrow’s workforce.