A partner in building a skilled workforce

“Everything you hear about the building technology industry points to one challenge: the lack of skilled trades,” says Mike Schade, vice president of human resource for North America, global digital and IT at Johnson Controls.

Recognizing this gap, Johnson Controls launched the Community College Partnership Program in 2021, partnering with two-year colleges to engage students from underrepresented groups and support them in sustainable building practices. With an investment of $15 million across 30 community colleges, the initiative is helping schools near Johnson Controls locations enhance their educational offerings.

“The program is designed to strategically build industry talent for the long term,” Schade says. “We’ve already seen more than 3,800 students enroll in programs impacted by these grants, with 655 receiving individualized scholarships.”

This approach is about more than filling immediate hiring needs — it’s about building the next generation of industry professionals.

“When students come out of these programs, they’re equipped with the right skills to sustain family-supporting careers,” Schade says.

The program also emphasizes local partnerships. Last year, Johnson Controls’ employees spent more than 430 volunteer hours mentoring students, teaching classes and sharing expertise.

With employment of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers projected to grow 9% from 2023 to 2033, much faster than the average for all occupations, Johnson Controls’ initiative is equipping the workforce of tomorrow and driving growth in the building technology industry.

Here’s how a handful of colleges are using the funding.

A guiding hand

Henry Ford College (HFC) in Detroit has received $190,000 from Johnson Controls to overhaul its HVAC program, redesigning the curriculum to condense a two-year program into just 10 months while increasing the number of certifications offered from one to seven. The college also developed new associate degree pathways in energy production and energy renewal and conservation.

“This partnership has been transformative, helping us address skilled labor shortages while creating a direct pipeline into their workforce,” says Patricia Chatman, dean of business, entrepreneurship and professional development at HFC.

Beyond financial support, Johnson Controls has provided invaluable industry expertise, guiding HFC on equipment purchasing, industry certifications and state licensing requirements. Additionally, the company engages students through mentoring, “lunch and learns,” facility tours and internships.

Area high school students can start HVAC courses paid by their districts, and Johnson Controls-funded scholarships allow them to continue their studies after graduation.

Providing opportunities

Midlands Technical College (MTC) in Columbia, South Carolina, has received three $100,000 grants over the last three years, allowing the school to modernize its equipment and ramp up hands-on training.

“Our partnership has been incredibly valuable,” says Nancy McKinney, associate vice president for philanthropy and CEO of the Midlands Technical College Foundation. The funding helps close the access divide by providing $1,800 toolkits to students unable to afford them as well as high-tech training equipment, like soldering and electronic dissection units for the engineering technology program.

The partnership allowed the college to add an additional cohort of HVAC students, which is particularly timely as South Carolina experiences industrial growth, emphasizing the need for skilled tradespeople.

“Johnson Controls’ investment is about showing students that someone believes in them,” says McKinney. “Their support has been instrumental in helping us prepare students for fantastic careers in a rapidly evolving workforce.”

Lunch and learns and more

HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, is supporting students from historically underrepresented groups through the Johnson Controls Program via scholarships, emergency assistance funds and career exposure.

“We’ve had a long-term relationship with Johnson Controls, but this grant has made it even more robust,” says Marjorie Mattis, associate dean of business, technology and industry.

She’s especially pleased to offer ongoing lunch-and-learn events in which Johnson Controls employees discuss the company and career opportunities.

“These sessions, attended by 60 to 90 students, give participants the opportunity to network and even hand their resumes to Johnson Controls representatives,” she says.

Emergency assistance funds allow students to buy required personal protective equipment; one student used the money to repair his car so that he didn’t have to rely on public transportation.

The program supports students in HVAC, welding, electrical and mechatronics fields, preparing them for high-demand careers through field trips to Johnson Controls facilities.

Investments that attract students

At Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the Johnson Controls grant has transformed the building automation program by expanding its curriculum, providing scholarships and investing in cutting-edge tools.

Aliya Sloan, a student in the building automation systems program at Salt Lake Community College, was recently hired by Johnson Controls. (Photo: Aliya Sloan)

“This grant has brought in students we didn’t attract before,” says Paul Jones, program coordinator.

The grant is being used to cover 100% of tuition for qualified students, including newly separated military members, recent high school graduates and career changers. In addition, the college developed two new courses: a fire and alarm class and a water conservation class.

“Water conservation is critical here in Utah,” Jones says.

The college has also used the grant to purchase desktop control units to enhance programming courses. These tools allow students to visually confirm when their programs work, bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical application.

Recently, three SLCC graduates were hired by Johnson Controls.

“I’m ecstatic for all of them. Johnson Controls offers good pay, opportunities for learning, and the chance to replace an aging workforce,” Jones says.

Fueling growth

Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland, has also used its funding to expand opportunities for students.

“We’ve had students achieve nationally recognized certifications and secure employment, all made possible through this funding,” says Martin Kang, a full-time HVAC professor.

The funding has equipped HVAC labs with cutting-edge tools and technologies, inspired by models like Georgia Piedmont Technical College and facilities in Boston, saving the college years in implementation, and improved community engagement and recruitment, thanks to lunch and learns and panel discussions, including “A Day in the Life of an HVAC Technician,” with participation from Johnson Controls professionals.

“We’ve gone from 10 women in HVAC to 300,” says Chantal Vilmar, dean of applied technologies.

Montgomery College students learn the academics behind HVAC before going to the college’s lab to sharpen their skills. (Photo: MC)

Additionally, the HVAC department hired academic coaches, historically unaffordable for smaller departments.

“The coaches provide critical support with time management and study skills, helping students succeed in all of their classes,” Vilmar says.

Overall, the partnership has positioned Montgomery College at the forefront of addressing industry needs.

“The HVAC field is expanding into automation, networking and programming. No home will be built without automation,” says adjunct professor Warren Lupson.