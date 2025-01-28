The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Virginia Public Media
Great Expectations, a Virginia program designed to help people who grew up in foster care get their two-year degrees, is in every community college in the state.
WYMT
Officials with Hazard Community and Technical College say the program’s launch is in response to growing workforce needs in this sector of the region’s healthcare industry.
EdNC
The Southern Regional Education Board — a nonprofit interstate compact that works to improve public education — announced a new initiative to train school counselors to provide sustained emotional and mental health support for students, teachers, and communities impacted by tragedy.
Deer District apartment building — featuring MATC athletic center — wins plan commission endorsement
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
In Wisconsin, a Deer District apartment development that includes a Milwaukee Area Technical College athletic facility has received a plan commission endorsement.