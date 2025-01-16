2025 AACC Awards of Excellence finalists

The American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) annual Awards of Excellence underscore the association’s priorities and bring national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.

Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on April 15 during the AACC Annual April 12-16 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Be sure to register for the convention.)

This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:

Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Faculty Innovation

Student Success

Rising Star, Manager

Rising Star, Executive

Faculty Member of the Year

CEO of the Year

