2025 AACC Awards of Excellence finalists

The American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) annual Awards of Excellence underscore the association’s priorities and bring national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.

Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on April 15 during the AACC Annual April 12-16 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Be sure to register for the convention.)

This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:

Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Faculty Innovation

, associate professor of chemistry and coordinator of the construction management program, Hudson County Community College (New Jersey) Elizabeth Peters , professor of electronics technology and pre-engineering Yavapai Community College (Arizona)

, professor of electronics technology and pre-engineering Yavapai Community College (Arizona) Diego Tibaquirá, professor of computer science, Miami Dade College (Florida)

Student Success

Rising Star, Manager

Rising Star, Executive

, associate vice president for curriculum, program and regulations, Prince George’s Community College (Maryland) Michelle Tufau , vice president for strategic enrollment and student engagement, Quinsigamond Community College (Massachusetts)

, vice president for strategic enrollment and student engagement, Quinsigamond Community College (Massachusetts) Isaac Zuniga, executive vice president of academic and student success, Richland Community College (Illinois)

Faculty Member of the Year

Kwabena Konadu , discipline chair, cybersecurity, Northern Virginia Community College

, discipline chair, cybersecurity, Northern Virginia Community College Kathleen Randall, education professor, Waubonsee Community College (Illinois)

CEO of the Year