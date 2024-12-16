Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki December 15, 2024 Print Photos from member institutions of the American Association of Community Colleges. Lansing Community College student and Olympian Jayci Simon signs autographs at LCC. Simon and her mixed doubles partner Miles Krajewski won a silver medal in para-badminton at the Paris Paralympic Games. The duo secured Team USA’s first-ever para-badminton medal. Simon is studying exercise science and kinesiology at the Michigan college. (Photo: Kevin W. Fowler) City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) Chancellor Juan Salgado chats with Mariya Boguslav, executive director of the Association of Innovative and Digital Education and coordinator of the Ukrainian EduHubs Network. CCC’s Wright College is the first network hub in the U.S. The hubs offer continuing education, job preparation and psychosocial support to Ukrainians displaced by the war with Russia. (Photo: CCC) El Paso Community College’s Department of Emergency Medical Services Paramedic recently held a completion ceremony for its third U.S. Army Medical Command Cohort II Paramedic course. The collaboration with the U.S. Army began in April 2023 with 15 graduates, and this year, the accelerated paramedic and advanced EMT courses graduated 16. Soldiers completed the program in 171 days. (Photo: EPCC) Representatives from Bluegrass Community and Technical College (Kentucky) recently returned from South Africa where they met with officials from Ekurhuleni West TVET College to further develop their Strength in Partnership Dual Degree Program. (Photo: BCTC) Salt Lake Community College President Greg Peterson (second from right) welcomes U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (far right) to tour the college’s arts and digital media programs and participate in a student roundtable on the importance of career technical education programs. (Photo: U.S. Education Department) Randolph Community College President Shah Ardalan shares the results of the North Carolina college’s strategic planning and visioning, which culminated in RCC 2.0: A more Relevant, Career-focused, and Committed RCC. (Photo: RCC) NHTI – Concord’s Community College recently hosted the annual NHDOT Popsicle Stick Bridge Competition, featuring 43 teams from local high schools. NHTI students from the college’s architecture and civil engineering technology programs had an opportunity to showcase their bridges made of aluminum. (Photo: NHTI) Alabama FAME is now the largest statewide partner of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) Program with the announcement this month of its newest chapter at Drake State Community & Technical College. FAME is a five-semester, industry-led program that partners students with industry while they take classes at select community colleges, splitting time between the classroom and company site. (Photo: Drake State) Pasco-Hernando State College in Florida has embedded initiatives inspired by Caring Campus into life on campus, including “Release of the Quackins,” which entails thousands of rubber ducks with positive messages being released around campus each fall to provide encouragement to students. (Photo: Pasco-Hernando) Frederick Community College students gather around Diego, the Maryland college’s new facility dog. The two-year-old golden retriever-black lab mix helps students with wellness and fosters a positive and engaged campus community. (Photo: FCC)