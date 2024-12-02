Promoting lifelong learning to benefit older adults

When Lille Lacy graduated from Southern University at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1961, she began a lifelong journey of reading, learning and pursuing her passion of inspiring children as a librarian. It was something about being in a classroom or in the library surrounded by books, that felt like the perfect environment for her as she continuously sought opportunities to keep her mind engaged in learning.

Now at 84 years old, Lacy has returned to an environment conducive to learning as she is one of more than 150 seniors over the past year who has enrolled into Houston Community College (HCC) Central’s South Campus for leisure learning, credit-bearing computer and Spanish classes as part of an initiative to promote lifelong learning and digital literacy among older adults.

“This has been a blessing as I’ve learned so much, I get to interact with others and I feel good about myself,” Lacy said. “I am recommending to all my senior citizen friends 65 and over, my sorority friends, and people at my church to sign up for classes. I can’t say enough what coming here to HCC has done for me.”

Rethinking how to serve older adults

Across communities in the United States, the number of older adults is growing and aging seniors are independently engaged in gaining new knowledge, staying mentally sharp, and enhancing their self-development.

With the increase in America’s aging population, college campuses are providing new opportunities and resources for those older adults, while addressing barriers to support older students in higher education. Opportunities which have allowed Lacy and others like her to return to an academic environment.

Driven to present learning opportunities and expand inclusivity for seniors, the college district’s board trustee representing one of Houston’s underserved communities sought HCC Central’s leadership to rethink how to serve this marginalized demographic.

Led by then-HCC Central College President Muddassir Siddiqi and Associate Dean of Student Services and Engagement LaTonya Brown, in 2023 the college customized curriculum by designing computer classes and an introductory conversational Spanish class specifically for older adults focusing on basic Spanish.

Courses also included basic computer skills, such as logging into their student accounts, internet navigation, email, social media, and Microsoft Word applications; all taught at a slower pace and in a supportive environment to accommodate the learning needs of older adults.

“Community colleges serve as an essential resource for older adults, offering them opportunities to enhance their skills, engage in lifelong learning, and integrate into today’s digital economy,” Siddiqi said.

Siddiqi recognized that community colleges, such as HCC Central, has an obligation to serve communities where intergenerational learners exist and offer curriculum and programs designed to attract not only younger students, but also meet the needs of older adults.

Strategies for success

In fall 2023, the total enrollment of the 55+ classes were 91 older adults, and the spring 2024 enrollment of the 55+ classes was 66.

To attract senior students, Brown and Annette Lott, HCC Central enrollment management officer, sought to build internal and external partnerships to raise awareness of HCC’s presence in the community and promote HCC as a welcoming campus. As part of a community engagement plan, Brown mentioned the following strategies were implemented for rolling out the program to be successful:

Targeted Senior Outreach: HCC Central established a dedicated outreach program targeting seniors in the community where they live, work, and play inviting them to two large workshops specifically tailored to their interest in computer and Spanish needs. HCC offers discounted or free classes at the South campus for students ages 55 and older. At the workshop vendors such as Metro (Houston’s major public transportation agency), student services departments, other leisure learning departments within HCC, and a sign-up for free laptop computers were provided for attendees.

Partnerships with senior centers and churches: HCC Central collaborated with local senior centers and churches and found these partnerships to be an effective way to reach out to mature adults who may be interested in taking computer classes at the college.

Flexible scheduling: HCC Central offered flexible scheduling for computer and Spanish classes to accommodate the needs of the mature adults. Offering early morning classes, offering breaks for lunch and unlocking access doors to make it easier for seniors to get to their classes was a strategy used to prevent fatigue.

Technology programs: At the start of the initiative, the Business Technology department, under the leadership of Mia Taylor, managed the Silver Eagle program through a grant funded program, which allowed older adults aged 55 and older who applied for the program and enrolled in classes to receive a free Dell computer. This free laptop program was extremely popular, and word of mouth spread quickly enticing the older adults’ friends to inquire about the free or reduced computer and Spanish classes offered at Houston Community College.

Senior-specific courses: Community colleges frequently offer non-credit courses and workshops specifically designed for older adults. Areas like computer literacy, social media usage, financial planning, and health are all covered in these programs, which are crucial for seniors seeking to remain active and involved in their communities. Such courses not only provide valuable skills but also foster social interactions and community building among participants.

Besides skill development and personal enrichment, community colleges serve as a gateway for older adults to engage in civic and cultural activities.

“Regardless of your age, learning never stops,” Lacy said. “You just got to be out here. When I drive up and see this building, I have such enormous pride. I can get out of my house and be active. This was the best decision HCC could have ever brought us.”