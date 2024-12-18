The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
California should establish a single university that merges its community colleges and two public university systems, urges a new report from California Competes and The Civil Rights Project at UCLA.
As Cooper celebrates NC’s workforce, look back at how the governor showed up at community colleges EdNC
Gov. Roy Cooper celebrated the progress made during his time in office in building and strengthening North Carolina’s workforce this week.
More than 60% of respondents said they supported more funding for trade and community colleges, while 44% supported funding increases at public colleges and universities, a new survey finds.
Some Northern Virginia Community College nursing students will be paid a stipend while they train in a hospital. It’s part of a program that aims to address Virginia’s nursing shortage.