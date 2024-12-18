Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 17, 2024    Print

Jill Biden says she has closed the book on teaching at Northern Virginia Community College
Associated Press
The first lady, who has spent the past 40 years teaching in classrooms, announced Monday that she had taught her final class at Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria last week.

Apprenticeships are a trending alternative to college — but there’s a hitch
Hechinger Report
More people are lining up for apprenticeships than there are employers to provide them.

Here’s how California plans to get millions of adults without college degrees into better jobs
CalMatters
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Master Plan for Career Education” seeks to help the more than 7 million adults in California who lack college degrees by giving them college credit for their work experience and by changing the requirements on some state jobs.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.