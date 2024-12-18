Associated Press
The first lady, who has spent the past 40 years teaching in classrooms, announced Monday that she had taught her final class at Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria last week.
Hechinger Report
More people are lining up for apprenticeships than there are employers to provide them.
CalMatters
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Master Plan for Career Education” seeks to help the more than 7 million adults in California who lack college degrees by giving them college credit for their work experience and by changing the requirements on some state jobs.